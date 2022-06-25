Bridges get county funding

Bridge repairs and law enforcements struggles topped the Wharton County Commissioners’ Court docket Monday.
With Precinct 2 Commissioner Bud Graves of East Bernard out for a workshop, the remaining three commissioners and County Judge Phillip Spenrath approved bridge repairs and a forfeited vehicle auction.
A set of bridges, one on CR 235 at Caney Creek and the other on CR 403 at Willow Creek need replacements to the tune of $215,000 and $235,000 respectively. However, the county only has $350,000 to allocate this year. With a unanimous vote, the court decided to split the available money between the projects under the idea that no work will be done until the following year, and next year’s budget could cover the rest. If, however, one project does begin before next year, commissioners agreed to transfer the other half of the funds to finish construction.
After the bridge funding votes, commissioners handled business related to the Wharton County Sheriff’s office.
The court approved the auction of a pair of forfeited vehicles and an inter-local agreement between Wharton and Calhoun counties allowing Wharton County prisoners to be housed in the Calhoun County Jail.
The Wharton County Jail has struggled with overcrowding and received help housing inmates in Fort Bend and Matagorda counties’ jails in the past. The agreement with Calhoun County would allow Wharton’s inmates to serve in the Calhoun County Jail at the cost of $55 per day to Wharton County.
The court also approved an inter-local agreement with surrounding law enforcement agencies allowing the Wharton County Sheriff’s office to participate in investigations in accordance with Governor Abbott’s Operation LoneStar.
Deputies would work in tandem with 15 other Texas law enforcement agencies including: the Goliad County Sheriff’s office, the Yoakum Police Department and the Kleberg County Attorney taskforce, sharing information on criminal activity related to illegal border activity, better allowing them to operate across jurisdictional lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.