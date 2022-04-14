Smoke and spices filled the sky at Crescent this weekend as the Wharton County Youth Fair held its annual Bar-B-Que Cook-off.
A stand-out at the 46th annual WCYF cook-off was BMF BBQ Co. of El Campo who won first place in the brisket competition, which earns them $1,000 dollars and a chance to represent Wharton County at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo in 2023.
They also were the overall winners of the cook-off, earning the most points this year for their combined entries.
“This year we had 35 teams with 51 entries, which is up a bit from 2021 and 2020,” chairman Kendra Charbula said Tuesday.
Most Colorful went to Bonnie and Clyde Outlaw Cookers who installed a jail facade in front of their stand. They made off with a $500 prize for their display.
The sunshine was a welcome change from the rain cook-off attendees of years past had been accustomed to. “Everything ran smoothly. (It) was a beautiful weekend for barbecue, with the exception of the wind,” Charbula said.
The WCYF is a central part of Wharton County’s recreational offerings and numbers are looking up this year.
“With COVID taking a toll on all fair events the past two years, we saw an increase in participation in the cook-off this year. To me, it’s an indication that many are ready to get out and about and 2022 will be a very successful Fair,” Charbula said.
Other notable winners are
• Ricky Martinez’ ‘Asleep at the Grill’, first place chili.
• Andrew Farrell’s ‘Country Line Cookers’, first place pinto beans
• Frank Flores’ ‘Texas Heavy Smokers 1’, first place pork ribs.
• Josh Martin’s ‘Top Notch Cookers’, first place chicken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.