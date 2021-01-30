The El Campo Leader-News is pleased to bring you Forever 2021 The Bride’s Resource in the Jan. 30 edition.
The annual magazine covers all the must-knows, must-dos and must-haves in wedding planning from meeting the deadlines to dresses, tablescapes, destinations and even that might seriously consider option of wedding insurance.
“We hope you enjoy this edition and it can help with planning your special day,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.
The newspaper can also help you when you are ready to make the announcements for your special day. Just check out the forms at www.leader-news.com or email lifestyle@leader-news.com.
“We’d especially like to thank the advertisers who made this section possible,” Crabtree said.
These include Jack Halliburton BBQ & Catering, First State Bank, The Feed Store, Brackenridge Recreation Complex, Texas Coast Limousine Service LLC and The Limo Station, Elegant Occasions Party Rentals, Munch-oes Bakery, H-E-B, American Legion Post 251, Prairie Rose Emporium, New Beginnings, El Campo Civic Center, BB’s Bartender To Go and Taiton Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.