El Campo ISD trustees will discuss the school district’s mask requirement at their Tuesday meeting after the Texas Education Agency granted local school boards the authority to decide whether to end district mandates earlier this month.
The statewide mask mandate was lifted on March 10, after an announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott on March 2.
ECISD district leaders opted to keep the current mask policy in place at least until the school board’s regular monthly meeting. District leaders will recommend the board keep the requirement in place for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The district currently requires students of all ages and all adults on campus to wear masks on campus.
Students and teachers are designated specific times throughout the school day to remove masks when socially distanced.
At the ECISD school board’s October meeting, trustees voted to give ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan authority to continue the ECISD mask requirement through May, even if the state mandate were to be lifted.
“Our board would be required to take action to change our existing practice,” Callaghan previously told the newspaper.
Abbott’s order also lifted capacity restrictions on businesses and facilities. UIL opted to follow TEA’s approach of leaving the mask requirement decision to local school boards, releasing guidance on March 4, and capacity requirements for school events will be up to schools.
Other agenda items include:
• District leaders will present information on the 2021-2022 school year calendar, which was approved by the board in its February meeting.
• Callaghan was granted authority to hire ECISD personnel, except for principals and most administrative positions, without board approval through the end of August. He will give the board information on the positions he has hired for the 2021-2022 school year Tuesday. Callaghan’s authority was granted in February and is typically an annual action by the ECISD board.
• As a part of the consent agenda, which is voted on with one motion by the board, trustees will consider approving new instructional materials for ECISD Pre-K classes.
• The district’s plans for summer school will be presented at the meeting, including any changes that will be implemented due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 at the ECISD Administration building, 700 W. Norris, in the boardroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.