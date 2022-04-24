ECISD debates laptops for all with campus level issues

El Campo school board trustees will discuss purchasing new student laptops and a change to their laptop procedures at the upcoming board meeting.
Trustees will consider the purchase of 750 Chromebooks for El Campo students. The purchase is intended to kick off a new technology plan for El Campo students.
Ideally, students would be assigned their laptop in first, fifth and ninth grade and it would stay with them as they move from grade to grade, but not campus to campus.
“Students will be issued Chromebooks in first grade and it’ll follow them through Hutchins (Elementary School), from fifth until eighth grade they’ll have one that follows them, and through high school starting in ninth as well. After they graduate, students will have the opportunity to buy their Chromebook,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said Thursday.
The ECISD program was rolled out in Fall of 2020.
“It could be an annual purchase unless we have enough spares that we don’t need to buy the full amount. We had plans to begin this program before COVID started, but COVID sped up the timetable,” Assistant Superintendent Alicia Stary said Friday, adding, “the proposal rate for 750 Chromebooks and the Google license will cost the school $173,250.”
Finalizing teacher contracts for 2022-23 will also be discussed at this meeting.
“Principals recommend teachers for rehire or to be hired, and that is passed to the superintendent who presents those recommendations to the school board,” Stary said.
The school board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. the Administration building, 700 W Norris. The meeting is open to the public with time designated for citizen comments.
