A Louise freshman girl has been missing since the end of February and the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find her.
Melody Vasquez, last seen on Feb. 23, was reported missing the next morning from her Louise home.
A reserved freshman, Melody had plans to graduate early from high school and, with training from her floral design classes, make a living. Described as a joker by her sisters, she enjoys listening to reggaeton music and cooking for her family.
Her family knew something was wrong when she didn’t come home for school that morning, sister Perla Vasquez said.
“Her phone wasn’t taken, no bag seemed like it was packed. The only thing missing was her (Louise) school ID,” Vasquez said.
Her family is worried about the girl’s safety. “We’re thinking she’s in danger or something could have happened. I don’t think she’s safe, and I’m praying she’s okay,” Vasquez said.
Her mother says Melody wasn’t acting strangely in the week before her disappearance. “She seemed like she did every other day,” sister Corina Ramos said.
Authorities believe she may be staying somewhere within Wharton or the surrounding counties.
Her family believes she is in Bay City or Victoria.
Currently, it is believed she is with her 15-year-old boyfriend and possibly some of his family members.
Melody was reportedly contact with her family the first day she was gone reassuring her sister on social media. “His parents had come to get me,” she wrote saying she was still planning on attending school.
“There’s a lot of influences she had prior to her leaving that might have pushed her to leave,” Vasquez said, adding those influences involved other people.
Her last contact with her sister was two days after her disappearance. Sending a social media message saying, “Hey (what are you doing)” but she didn’t reply further.
Melody is a Louise ISD freshman, she is 5’1” and 150 pounds with brown eyes and red/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white pants.
“She has not attended school since Feb. 23 and there has been no contact between the school and her,” Louise High School Principal Donna Kutac said, adding the other minor “was not a Louise ISD student.”
Any information on her whereabouts should be reported to WCSO, Sgt David Rangel at 979-543-1373. Tips can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or through the P3 app.
