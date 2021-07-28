City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Isaac Ray Lopez, 19, of 1302 Rebe Sue was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Friday, July 23 for theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana as well as on warrants for having an obstructed view through a windshield or window, violating the driver’s license restriction calling for an adult driver to be in the front seat, failure to display a driver’s license, expired registration, two counts of violation a driver’s license restriction code, three counts of violating a promise to appear and seven counts expired driver’s license, Police came across a vehicle parked in the alleyway in the 300 block of Alamo. An ID check uncovered the warrants against Lopez. A stolen handgun and marijuana were seized and charges added. Processed, Lopez was shipped to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $7,300 in bonds and was released the next day.
Aundreya Janee Gonzales, 23, of 5555 Long Prairie Trace in Richmond was a passenger in Lopez’ vehicle. She was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Friday, July 23 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Processed, Gonzales was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Alisha Danielle York, 21, of 915 Cole in Rosenberg was another passenger in Lopez’ vehicle. She was arrested for marijuana possession less than 2 ounces at 1:07 p.m. Friday, July 23 and taken to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Sergio Pena Mata, 48, of 402 August was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Sunday, July 25 for no driver’s license, running a stop sign and failure to stop and exchange information after fleeing from a minor vehicle crash near the intersection of East Fourth and Foerster. Processed, he was moved to county jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Ashley Lynn Davila, 31, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Friday, July 23 for family violence after police were dispatched to a call on Wanda Lane. Processed, she was shipped to county jail the next morning. Once there, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Kayla Deann Reyes, 24, of 202 West Loop was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, July 24 for fighting by police patrolling in Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First. Processed, Reyes pleaded guilty, paid the fine and was released within two hours.
Itsel Yatlanezy Saldana, 22, of 6225 FM 1300 in Louise was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, July 24 for fighting and a warrant for failure to control speed and one other non-specified warrant. Officers encountered Saldana during a patrol at Pin High. She too pleaded guilty, paid the fine and was released later that morning.
Janaysha Nikole Barnes, 23, of 804 McGrew was arrested at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, July 25 for resisting arrest along with warrants for no insurance, failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle and two counts of no driver’s license. Processed, she was taken to county jail later that day. Once there, she posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
City Incidents
Property
Vandalism was reported in the 800 block of College around 2 a.m. Saturday, July 24. A vehicle’s windshield and two mirrors were damaged along with a cellular phone. Damage is estimated in excess of $1,000.
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 1000 block of Palacios between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, stealing a Gucci wallet and cash. Loss exceeds $1,000.
A Michael Kors purse and cash were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Palacios between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 21. Loss exceeds $750.
A wallet and cash were reported stolen directly at the police station. The location of the crime was unavailable as of press time. Loss exceeds $1,000.
A hit-and-run was reported in the parking lot of Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 1202 N. Mechanic, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24. A Ford Mustang sustained an estimated $5,000 in damages.
A hit-and-run was reported at Travel Inn & Suites, 809 W. Jackson, between 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24 and 10 a.m. Sunday, July 25. A Honda sustained an estimated $1,500 damage.
Violence, weapons
A disturbance in the El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, is under investigation for family violence, auto theft and theft. A Nissan Altima and iPhone 11 were stolen.
Other
Cocaine was found at the Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First, around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, July 24. Anyone wanting to claim ownership should call the police station at 979-543-5311.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Christina Olivia Revilla, 41, of 1403 S. Jackson was booked at 9:38 a.m. Saturday, July 24 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Property
Jessica Marie Santos, 41, of 207 Sonata Court was booked at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, July 21 on a warrant for being involved in a hit-and-run. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Koale Edward Jaks, 37, of 601 S. Wharton in Louise was booked at 7:30 a.m. Monday, July 26 on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Violence, weapons
Alberto Hidalgo Jr., 22, of 646 CR 390 was booked at 4:25 p.m. Friday, July 23 on warrants for assault of a public servant, aggravated assault - family violence, resisting arrest and injury to a child, elderly person. Processed, he posted $34,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Roy Anthony Mora, 38, of 410 W. Hise in Falfurrias was arrested at 11:11 a.m. Friday, July 23 by sheriff’s deputies for smuggling of persons.
Patrick Roman Overshown, 54, of 12800 Greenwood Forest in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 8:56 p.m. Friday, July 23 for deadly conduct. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Guadalupe Gonzalez Jr., 20, of 505 Tegner was arrested by deputies at 1:33 a.m. Sunday, July 25 for resisting arrest and a Wharton warrant for public intoxication. Processed, she posted $2,700 in bonds and was released the same day.
Randy Lucas Smith, 46, of 415-B Kincaid in Wharton was booked at 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 26 on a warrant for the online solicitation of a minor.
