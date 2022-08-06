Thank You For Being A Friend

Current Louise teacher Crystal Bone and former Louise teacher Amy McCown, (l-r) decorate the walls of Louise’s elementary campus, Thursday. The retired McCown had over 20 years of teaching under her belt before returning to help the first grade English teacher fill up her classroom with decorations for the returning Louise students.

Cleanliness and security are virtues Louise ISD is trying to live by as the 2022-23 school year rolls closer.

“I’m extremely excited to begin my eighth year as superintendent. I’ve been here all this time and all the support from the Louise parents and staff means we get to provide what our community wants in a school,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.