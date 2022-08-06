Cleanliness and security are virtues Louise ISD is trying to live by as the 2022-23 school year rolls closer.
“I’m extremely excited to begin my eighth year as superintendent. I’ve been here all this time and all the support from the Louise parents and staff means we get to provide what our community wants in a school,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The district has learned a lot through its battle against COVID over the last three years, honing skills across campuses.
“We’re sanitizing campuses (on schedule) and we’re going to keep hand sanitizers on-hand for students and staff,” LISD Junior High Principal Mary Trochta said.
Louise began its sanitation installations and protocols during the 2020-21 year via federal funding made available through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants.
Class trips are planned to return to LISD this year.
“I have my teachers divided up and they’re planning trips. Typically we try to take one large trip per grade, then there are reward trips for things like honor roll. There weren’t really a lot of those last year,” Trochta said.
“We want to focus on keeping those things about going to a small school great,” Oliver said.
With the return of students to the Louise campuses in the wake of Uvalde, security is high on the minds of parents, students and staff.
Louise ISD is considering the addition of metal detectors in front of their buildings as another layer of security.
The campus already makes use of a Guardian Program that allows trained faculty to concealed carry on campus for protection.
LISD staff noticed a shortcoming in their sixth grade math scores and brought in an outside educational contractor to shore up their seventh grade math scores.
The district had a strong 94 percent of its students pass their sixth grade math courses in 2019 only to drop to 75 percent last year. While those numbers still exceed the state and region averages, 68 and 65 percent respectively, the district wanted to take action.
“We’re working on building our kids up, moving forward and growing our students,” Trochta said.
Parents and students preparing to start LISD classes should mark Aug. 17 on a calender for back- to-school kick off. From 4:30-6 p.m. families can pick up class schedules and meet their teachers for the upcoming year.
Louise students return to classes Aug. 22, two weeks after El Campo youth.
Even though classes haven’t started yet: marching band, football and volleyball have been braving the Texas heat in preparation for the upcoming athletic year.
Junior varsity and varsity football games open at Danbury ISD, 5611 First in Danbury, with JV playing 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 from and varsity 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
