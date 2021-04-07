City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
David William McElheny, 32, of 513 Sam Rankin in Corpus Christi was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Thursday, April 1 on warrants for failure to stop and render aid, possession of a restricted smoking material, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration, failure to appear, two counts of no insurance and five counts of public intoxication. McElheny was arrested by officers dispatched to a suspicious person report on FM 2765. Processed, he was held 48 hours and then released at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
trespass after officers found her in the 300 block of Higbee. Processed, she was sent to county jail. Once there, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals damaged a gate at Rotary Park, 1211 E. Jackson, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Tractor Supply Company, 3506 West Loop, reported the theft of 140 wooden pallets around midnight Friday, April 2.
Police are investigating a case of identity theft reported in the 1300 block of Laurel Lane on Friday, April 2.
A shoplifter walked out of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, with a coffee mug and motor oil around noon Saturday, April 3.
Violence, weapons
Injuries were reported in a fight at Pizza Hut, 2348 N. Mechanic, around 7 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
A disturbance in the 600 block of North Washington around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3 also ended with minor injuries.
Family violence was reported at Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, around 2 a.m. Sunday, April 2. An estimated $700 damage was done to a vehicle during the disturbance.
Property
Michael Anthony Garcia Jr., 18, of 512 Main was booked directly into the Wharton County Jail at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, March 31 on a warrant for criminal mischief. He stands accused of breaking a vehicle window on Jan. 17 while it was parked on Avenue I. Processed, Garcia was sent to county jail.
Other
Nancy Newman Torres, 35, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Saturday, April 3 for criminal
