As we trudge ever closer to the hottest days of Wharton County’s summer, ERCOT is requesting people conserve power to maintain reserve power stability.
A release from the state energy council Sunday, requested individuals and businesses conserve electricity Monday. This comes on the heels of a spike in demand that pushed Texas’ power usage snuggly inside the quick-start capacity at the end of June.
July 11 also showed about an hour, from 3-4 p.m., where power demand was set to overshoot quick-start capacity by around 1,000 Megawatts.
“We’re all apart of the ERCOT grid, regardless of your provider. If they have to shed load to meet the power reserves, we have to comply with that. It doesn’t matter if we have plenty of power, the entire grid has to average out to manage outages. At WCEC, if ERCOT goes into an EEA1 ... and ERCOT says we need to shed so many megawatts of power, the South Texas Electric Co-op would be in charge of that. This heatwave is effecting the whole state and that’s what creates this stress,” Wharton County Electric Co-op Communications Specialist Shelly Schulz said, adding “We’re avoiding a statewide blackout, it would be weeks or months to get power back to the whole state.”
An EEA1 is the first response that ERCOT releases when Texas’ power grid reserves begin to drop to worrying levels.
As ERCOT’s power reserves drop, the committee takes more drastic action to preserve the stability of the state’s power grid. Once power reserves drop below 2,300 Megawatts and aren’t expected to recover in 30 minutes, ERCOT calls on emergency power supplies including power from other grids if necessary.
If reserves continue to drop to below 1,750 Megawatts and aren’t expected to recover for 30 minutes, power is cut to large industrial customers who have agreed in emergency conditions to have their power cut for the duration of the emergency.
Finally, if reserves drop below 1,000 Megawatts for 30 minutes or more, power is typically conserved through rolling blackouts in utility areas.
The last set of blackouts came at the middle of June 2021 as demand increased beyond historic summer levels.
The Public Utility Commission of Texas recommends having a thermostat set to 80 degrees when the home is expected to be empty for 4 or more hours and minimizing direct sunlight into the home: making sure doors and windows are closed tightly and closing blinds or curtains on windows that receive direct sunlight to help further lower power costs and A/C usage.
