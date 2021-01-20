El Campo PD Reports
Arrest and incident reports from the El Campo Police Department were unavailable as of presstime as a result of the MLK holiday Monday.
Reports will return in the next edition.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Brandy Lee Aguilar-Cordero, 43, of 502 N. Richmond, Apt. 2, in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 2:34 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana as well as a warrant for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle.
Joann Arce, 47, of 7835 Detroit in Houston was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 for possession of a controlled substance by sheriff’s deputies.
Trianna Lynn Manzano, 17, of 1116 N. Liberty was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone. Processed, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Winston Roy Owens, 66, of 1406 Short was arrested by Wharton PD at 11:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in a drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license invalid. Processed, he posted $10,400 in bonds and was released Sunday, Jan. 17.
Jarvis Richard Cunningham, 49, of 804 McGrew was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 for three counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for theft. Processed, he posted $55,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Maria Christina Delarosa, 44, of 3024 N. Terry in Fort Worth was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 for driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license and unsafe start. She posted personal recognizance bonds and was released the same day.
Christopher Jordan Guajardo, 28, of 1050 Sally Ann was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 for possession of a controlled substance and no driver’s license.
Isabel Marie Mendoza, 38, of 3192 CR 422 in Danevang was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as no driver’s license.
Christopher Eugene Whatley, 42, of 609 Fahrenthold was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 for possession of two controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Property
Bryan Battles, 46, of 1801 Ave. C in Bay City was arrested by deputies at 12:28 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Cremeens, 22, of 2718 Hutchins Lane was arrested at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Alvin Donnel Sanders, 64, of 3217 Blackshear in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 6:53 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Martin Amozoc Pizana Lara, 28, of 306.5 Alamo was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 for resisting arrest and public intoxication. Processed, he posted $2,200 in bonds and was released Monday, Jan. 18.
Dayron Norman, 37, of 3217 Blackshear in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 3:48 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 for family violence causing injury.
Other
Gerardo Alejo, 37, of 1185 Olivia was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 for evading arrest with a previous conviction as well as warrants for evading arrest, failure to appear and no driver’s license.
