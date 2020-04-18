Schools across Texas will remain closed to ensure student safety during the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday. El Campo ISD and Louise ISD officials were disappointed classes will not resume this school year, but supported Abbott’s decision.
“At the end of the day, I think for the safety of everyone, which is our number one concern, I can applaud the governor,” ECISD Superintendent Kelly Waters said. “I think that was a tough decision to make.”
ECISD and LISD have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The last days of the 2019-2020 school year will be May 20 and May 22 for LISD and ECISD, respectively.
“To be honest, I was a little surprised, but I sure do understand it,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “We’re trying to keep everybody safe, so I truly get it, even though I was wishing for a different outcome.”
Abbott opted to keep school districts and higher education institutions closed while opening Texas retailers and state parks, with safety precautions.
ECISD moved to online learning on April 6, and students have continued their curriculum using a combination of video lectures, conference calls with teachers and other online resources.
“I know every teacher, staff member at El Campo schools wish we were back at school with our kids,” Waters said. “This has been a very tough time and it’s hard to see the people that you care about over a computer monitor.”
Along with online resources, LISD students have completed assignments during the closure by picking up curriculum packets from school drive-throughs about once per week.
“I thought we were going to be able to return to normal a little sooner,” Oliver said. “We have to follow those orders, and I’m grateful to parents and teachers and everybody just working together for the good of their kids.”
The Texas Education Agency will offer guidance to schools in the upcoming days on how to proceed with graduation ceremonies.
