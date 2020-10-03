The killing efforts by El Campo’s self-dubbed “Mosquito Assassins” and “Mosquito Ninjas” should be making a big difference soon.
Two fogging trucks have been driving the city each night since Tuesday. They have covered the entire city twice and are halfway through round three.
“We had to stop because of the storm (Tropical Storm Beta), but also we are limited because of high wind speeds,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said Thursday.
Before the storm, the city had been battling the small Southern Marsh Mosquitoes, often referred to locally as “no see ums.”
“The current crop starting Monday is the larger Aegis mosquitoes that are mostly night feeders but are also cooler weather feeders, and easier to control.” Thompson said. “We expected a hearty hatch after the 6.5 inches plus rainfall five to seven days after the rain stopped, and expectations were achieved.”
High wind delayed the crews for a few days after that, but now they are making rounds, moving between seven and 19 mph to dispense a mix of bug spray. Spraying takes place between dusk and midnight.
“The Mosquito Ninjas will continue until a control is achieved,” Thompson said. “That can be as little as a few days to a week.”
Public works has six licensed “Mosquito Ninjas” who take turns with the night spraying after working their daily duties from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Leading the group is long-time city sprayer Bubba Baker. Other self-styled “Ninjas” are Colin Ladewig, Quinton Ladewig, Brandon Miller, Marc Hernandez and Trenton Socha. Also available to do the job if things get really bad are Stephen Korenek, Craig Baumann and Thompson.
“Public Works Mosquito Ninjas have been doing a good job for the past couple of years,” Thompson said, adding they are fighting this battle on multiple fronts.
“Crews proactively spread larvicide granules last week, after the flow had stopped, in culverts, drain basins and ditches. This keeps them from reaching adulthood and feeding,” he added.
The public can help in the battle against mosquitoes.
Area residents are asked to make sure everything from ruts that hold standing water to clogged gutters and downspouts are drained. Lawn or yard ornaments with standing water features should be drained and refilled on a regular basis along with bird baths.
“We do not fog private property. We ask every citizen to do their due diligence and remove standing water on their property, keep the vegetation down and keep the breeding areas slim,” Thompson said.
Residents tired of their own assorted mosquito-swatting efforts can report areas of the city where the biting bugs remain a problem.
There’s three ways to do so: call Public Works at 979-541-5075, email kthompson@cityofelcampo.org or log onto the city website at www.cityofelcampo.org/how_do_i/report_a_concern and fill in your information.
Calls coming into the city from county residences are forwarded to Wharton County commissioners.
“Both Precinct 3 and 4 have a mosquito abatement program as well. I have spoken with both commissioners recently,” Thompson said.
For comfort, it’s recommended people avoid being outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
The use of insect repellent is encouraged. State officials recommend those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus/para-menthane-diol.
