With summer fast approaching, Marie Konrad’s Texas stay is coming to an end and the high school junior will return to her home in Bickenbach, Germany. Konrad, a Rotary Exchange student, is currently being hosted by Jimmy and Laurie Martin and has been attending El Campo High School this year.
In taking the international plunge, 16-year-old Konrad wasn’t sure where she would end up at the start of the process, having made a wish-list beforehand.
“In my program, you don’t choose a country, you basically make a list of your top three countries you’d like to go to and they’ll try to make it work ... My top three were Japan, Argentina and the U.S.,” she said. “For me, I didn’t care where I wanted to go so it was hard to decide. Japan is so different, Argentina could help me with my Spanish and the U.S. is a classic choice.”
A taste of the States once Konrad arrived was in order, and while some of Texas’ specialties were a hit, other’s didn’t land as well.
“I do love barbecue ... (I don’t like) Hersheys, it was my first day here my host sister gave me some good American chocolate to try and it was the most disgusting thing I’ve tasted. It was waxy and I had nightmares about it,” said Konrad who grew up eating gourmet European chocolates.
Konrad enrolled at El Campo High and took to the district’s extracurriculars.
“Not surprised, but I really like pep-rallies. We don’t have that, we don’t have school sports in general. There’s not like a school spirit or anything ... I joined the swimming team which is another thing we really don’t do. There really aren’t clubs,” she said.
Pam Hunt, the Rotary advisor for the foreign exchange program, has been one of Konrad’s guides in Texas and got the new swimmer into the pool at first.
“She was staying with (Kyle and Andrea) Wallace and their kids were big swimmers and she started swimming as well. At the beginning, she could barely do the strokes and now she almost qualified to state,” Hunt said. “I have been very thankful, she is like my daughter and we are very close ... She’s made comments that our club is so supportive to her.”
Konrad has stayed with a trio of local families that have taken her to local and state staples like the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, the Wharton County Youth Fair and her first high school football game.
“The thing she said the most about was her first football game, she kept saying ‘That’s not real football, why are they all tackling each other?’,” Hunt said.
Some American customs were just strange for the traveler, being used to norms across the ocean.
“I do not know (Fahrenheit). To this day I have not figured it out. When someone tells me it’s ‘80 degrees outside you don’t need a jacket’ the only thing that tells me is that I don’t need a jacket ... For us, an hour drive is very far. We would never on a regular basis go further. Distances are just way bigger here, driving an hour or two isn’t a big thing.”
How the two countries approach their education was a major shock, with German instructors carrying themselves differently from their trans-Atlantic counterparts.
“The thing that surprised me the most was the relationship teachers and students have. Because in Germany it’s very strict and impersonal. We would never hug our teacher,” Konrad said. “On my first day here, every teacher gave a presentation on themselves ... I do like that the teachers are more human, you don’t always see them as always a strict authority figure.”
After spending almost 10 months here, Konrad is still excited to see other parts of the country.
“We’ve got a bus trip across the states before I go home, it’s going to be a long drive but we’re going to get to see so much so it’ll be worth it ... I would be excited to come back and see other places like New York and California.”
