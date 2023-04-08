Not-So Distant Friends

German foreign exchange student Marie Konrad and Rotary Advisor Pam Hunt celebrate a Rotary Club banquet together. Konrad is spending 10 months in Texas before a final celebration commemorating her send off back to Germany. The temporary High School Junior has been involved in several Texas traditions, from high school pep rallies to several rodeos, large and small.

With summer fast approaching, Marie Konrad’s Texas stay is coming to an end and the high school junior will return to her home in Bickenbach, Germany. Konrad, a Rotary Exchange student, is currently being hosted by Jimmy and Laurie Martin and has been attending El Campo High School this year.

In taking the international plunge, 16-year-old Konrad wasn’t sure where she would end up at the start of the process, having made a wish-list beforehand.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.