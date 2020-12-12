El Campo has more than twice as many active cases of COVID-19 as Wharton, according to the latest county report.
The numbers are prompting officials to urge a renewed emphasis on basic precautions like limiting gatherings and wearing a mask. Meanwhile, neighboring Fort Bend County enters its highest threat level for the coronavirus and Houston medical centers announce they’ve exceeded standard bed populations allowed and are now creating extra space for yet more patients.
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reports 146 active cases with 88 in El Campo, 35 in Wharton, 15 in East Bernard, three in Boling, two in Louise, two in Glen Flora and one in Hungerford.
Of those, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko reports 25 new positives since Wednesday.
The Department of State Health Services lists 71 people with Wharton County residences have died of COVID-19 while the county the county has that number at 59.
Wharton County falls into the same trauma region center as Houston, servicing about 6.7 million people in all. The state reports 1,385 COVID cases in the full region with 127 ICU beds available.
“We’re at 10.19 percent (COVID hospitalization occupancy rates for the region),” Cenko said, adding that about a month ago, the region had a 4 percent rate.
“This is not the time to mess around at all,” Cenko said.
If rates hit 15 percent in the region for seven days, the governor’s disaster declaration calls for restrictions to tighten.
COVID testing sites:
Free Testing will continue every Tuesday into the new year. The first and third week of the month will be at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, while the second and fourth week of the month will be done at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton, generally from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing is conducted via saliva with results anticipated in 48 hours.
For the next tests, registration is required at https://secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening to sign up.
Area residents who do not use the Internet can come up with their cellular phones and be register on the spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.