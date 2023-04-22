Change was the order at Louise’s school board meeting Monday night, with trustees approving another contract for shatter-resistant film and not giving the superintendent authority to hire during the summer.

After previously approving a $27,379.35 from NGS, a window film company in Stafford, to coat the exterior glass with shatter-resistant film in January, the board changed course Monday, approving a $45,000 bid from Midnight Tinterz of El Campo.

