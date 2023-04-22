Change was the order at Louise’s school board meeting Monday night, with trustees approving another contract for shatter-resistant film and not giving the superintendent authority to hire during the summer.
After previously approving a $27,379.35 from NGS, a window film company in Stafford, to coat the exterior glass with shatter-resistant film in January, the board changed course Monday, approving a $45,000 bid from Midnight Tinterz of El Campo.
“The film that was quoted in the earlier bid accepted by the board from NGS was for a shorter delay time than had been understood by the superintendent and the board. Therefore, we wanted to review options for a longer delay film,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Shatter-resistant film is a state requirement for schools’ outside window glass. The film, when applied, prevents shattered glass from falling out of the window frame and can help delay an intruder from entering a room.
Trustees chose Midnight Tinterz over a $41,000 bid from NGS. In January, Oliver disclosed that Jesse Avendano, owner operator at Midnight Tinterz, was a personal friend of his.
While no action was needed by the board to rescind the bid, it is customary to inform the board as to why the bid was later rejected.
In a turn of events, the school board declined to give Oliver the power to hire certified professionals over the summer months.
“As you guys know, I’m not ever going to hire somebody, especially a certified person, without consulting (the school board) first. And I generally will send that out and let you know what my thoughts are and if you have any objections to that you’re always free to let me know. It’s worked really well for us in the past ... it’s my eighth year and we’ve never not done it,” Oliver said.
Trustee Amanda Cox moved to approve the request but the motion died without a second, never reaching a full board vote.
If Louise ISD needs to hire certified staff over the summer, they will need board approval before a contract can be offered.
This item was approved in at the March 2022 board meeting as an action item and as part of the consent agenda in April 2021.
Also at the school board meeting, trustees continuing their student accident insurance, with a premium set at $12,473 for the district’s students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.