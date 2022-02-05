Public hunkers down with visions of Winter Storm Uri

With windshields icing over and a teeth-chattering chill, this week’s weather brought back memories of the deep freeze that most of Wharton County suffered through without lights or heat last year as water pipes burst.
Later named Winter Storm Uri, the five-day storm paralyzed Texas and Wharton County Feb. 13-17.
Three days into it, more than 4,000 homes and businesses in West Wharton County alone were still without power with similar numbers reported in East Wharton County.
Shortly before midnight on Valentine’s Day the lights went out and temperatures were counted in single digits. The newspaper reported Feb. 17, 2021 that there was still no estimated time for restoration available.
“Luckily ... most people headed the warnings and stayed home,” Police Chief Gary Williamson told the newspaper then. Some, however, didn’t with a five-vehicle crash reported on U.S. 50 at the FM 960 bridge to herald the start of the freezing period.
Other single car accidents with motorists simply sliding off the roadway were reported throughout the area that first day before travel came to a standstill.
No warming centers were opened at first because both El Campo and Wharton municipal buildings lost power.
“The power outages are killing us,” Wharton County Emergency Manager Andy Kirkland said, at the time. “And, we can’t transport people because the roads are too bad.”
Eventually Wharton was able to open one warming center, but it was quickly closed for lack of attendance.
The City of El Campo narrowly avoided losing its water supply integrity as pumps froze and burst pipes pouring nonstop caused a straining demand. It and Boling sent out boil water notices.
The extended cold took weeks if not months for residents to recover as water pipe repairs began in earnest and then stalled when supplies ran low.
The hard freeze hit livestock owners hard with heavy losses, an estimated 170 cows and calves killed by the storm in Wharton County.
For crop growers, planting season saw a lengthy delay.
Statewide losses were estimated at $600 million in the agricultural community alone.
About $2.5 million, or 217,000 acres, pasture was damaged and about 2,000 pounds of crawfish.
February tends to be the coldest for Wharton County with ice storms historically hitting on February.
