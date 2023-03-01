Louise ISD trustees took no action on a proposed $3.9 million bus barn at the special session Monday night.
Trustees met after members expressed confusion when staff appeared to be moving forward with the project after receiving $1.9 million in earmarked funds from the Hecate Solar Project.
“The board was wanting a breakdown as to how much we would be able to get based on what we had in the bank and projection, because metal buildings are easy to add on to. So they were wondering if we could build some and then add on when we get more money,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The original barn was donated to the district from the county around 20 years ago and has been deemed was too damaged to repair.
Trustees were hesitant to act on the item without a clear financial plan moving forward, concerned with previous instances of interrupted district funding.
“The expectation was that, before COVID, we would have all the money but because of the delays it isn’t all in yet. Because the solar farm is about at half value, we got that $1.9 million and we still have that $1.5 million coming,” Oliver said. “If we have some buildings for $1.9 million then that’s fine and we can add on it, but if it’s just a concrete slab then it’s not workable.”
The board instructed Oliver to provide additional information.
The bus barn was listed as a top priority in the failed $17 million bond packaged last year. Oliver is now recommending the district use the $1.9 million Hecate payment as well as a $1.5 million payment expected next year to pay for the barn. A portion of the $3.9 million bid, submitted by BLS Construction out of El Campo
has already paid in the form of architecture and planning for the potential build.
Trustees initially sought the 2022 bond for a broad renovation of the campus, the bus barn, improving drainage on all three campuses a cafeteria expansion, renovation of the ag facilities and security features like vestibules on campuses. Louise voters rejected the proposed bond with 100 residents supporting and 247 voting against the proposition. Had the bond passed, it would have added 30 cents per $100 of taxable value to the tax rate.
Louise’s next board meeting will be scheduled in March, typically on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m.
