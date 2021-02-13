While many locals will likely be at home trying to stay warm during expected freezing temperatures Monday night, the Louise ISD school board will be hard at work, gathered for their monthly meeting.
Superintendent Garth Oliver will give an update on the district’s COVID-19 case numbers and fill the board in on the seven-day closure of Louise High School that happened at the end of January. LHS went temporarily remote after 28 cases popped up on the campus, which has about 140 total students enrolled.
About two weeks after LHS students returned to in person class, the district is seeing low numbers of cases. The district currently has one active staff COVID-19 case, as of Thursday, and no active student cases.
“We don’t have any confirmed student cases, at all, and we haven’t had any all week,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The district has recovered from the spike, Oliver said, with the last district COVID-19 case popping up at the elementary school about over a week ago.
The board will hear reports on the district’s Guardian program–which utilizes a team of armed district employees to provide safety during active shooter situations– and the progress of the cafeteria department’s Texas Department of Agriculture audit.
Trustees will broach discussions on LISD’s bus barn and also whether to purchase a new school bus this year or next school year.
“Do we want to begin the process of buying a bus now, or do we want to wait?” Oliver said.
The school board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15 at the LISD building, 408 Second, Louise.
