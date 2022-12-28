Tax base growth, residential and commercial, officials say, should help El Campo as the city moves into 2023.
Home starts are on the rise from several single family home subdivisions along with a major apartment project set to break ground in the first quarter of 2023.
Building starts make it easy to be optimistic despite recent losses on sales tax returns. Sales tax rebates are the largest funding source for city operations, followed by property taxes.
“Several department heads have been successful in securing millions of dollars in grants, which helps us to improve services and infrastructure without raising taxes,” El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee told the Leader-News.
Property evaluations help determine tax rates, evaluations conducted by the Wharton County Central Appraisal District.
“The city has no influence on appraisals, but the city does play a reactionary role when setting the tax rate,” El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “It has been abundantly clear that both the staff and council intend to do all they can to protect our citizens from unbearable property tax bills by continually lowering the rate to the no new revenue rate. At the same time, we’re experiencing the same inflation as homeowners.”
Multiple efforts are under way now that should prove advantageous in the future. Zoning codes have been re-written although what, if anything, can be done about grandfathered businesses has yet to be determined. A $1.725 million aerial ladder truck is on order after being approved by voters in May. On the retail side, a new chain hotel, the Home2 Suites by Hilton is nearing completion,
More work needs to be done.
“There isn’t one greatest need, there are many: recruitment and retention of talent, grant funding for aging infrastructure, plans for the future (in the shape of drainage and master plans for our parks) and the need to help our citizens understand the use of their funds,” are top concerns, Sladek said.
Recruitment and retention take funds and, when you are a municipality, those dollars come from sales tax rebates if you can get them, property tax or fees if you can’t.
“Pay is a concern and has been throughout my 21-year career in local government, and especially in rural cities where you risk losing talent to near by areas that pay significantly more (across the board). Competing against sister cities, the county, the private sectors and sometimes the state, makes it tremendously challenging,” Sladek said.
Concerned about crime? Think about those tax dollars.
“We must pay our law enforcement officers enough to keep them, and to recruit them,” Barbee said.
One constant bane for city officials and residents has been garbage. Texas Disposal Systems was hired in October 2021 and with it came a crackdown on what must be bundled and tied, bagged items not placed in the polycart and more.
The current state may be the new normal, Barbee said, unless costs are increased. “ El Campo is fortunate to have a landfill that is free for brush disposal for city residents ... residents age 65 and over who are on the city’s senior citizen list can get free pickup by calling City Hall, as well as a 20 percent discount off their water and sewer bills,” Barbee said.
Dumped items in the city are growing, a fact the mayor said he’d like to like to see the city be more proactive on addressing.
In addition to trash concerns, the city continues its ongoing battle with blight.
“Unfortunately, the city waited so long to begin seriously addressing blight that it will take years to make substantial headway,” Barbee said.
Many ordinances are on the books already that can make a difference, but as District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris routinely points out, not all are enforced all the time.
Improvements start with public education, Sladek said, and reviews to determine where additional ordinances may be needed or when an existing rule needs to be modified.
There’s also direct city action toward beautification like the new water fountain at Evans Park.
“Also, I always like to refer to a comment by my late friend Ann Leach. She said everyone needs to keep their own corner clean. Every business and resident can help by doing just that. Keep the grass mowed, weeds killed, junk and trash removed. That would be a great start,” Barbee said.
Both officials expressed concern over aging city infrastructure.
“Another year adds age to our infrastructure, but we were successful in 2022 and in 2021 in securing funding to make needed improvements to utility and road infrastructure,” Sladek said.
“Unfortunately, due to tremendous costs, we are probably more reactionary than proactive,” Barbee said.
Roadway or utility line replacement costs are measured in millions prompting the city to seek grants whenever possible. Two of the city’s largest, $7 million FEMA grant in 2013 and another for $14.8 million in May 2021 have been to widen the Tres Palacios Creek widening project. Phase I south of the city is already complete. Work on Phase II, from the southern city limits to the Jackson Street bridge, is still in the design stage.
American Rescue Fund is providing another $3.1 million to replace a section of water line on North Mechanic Street.
