The final chance to vote on 10 proposed state constitutional amendments is Tuesday during the general election.
Turnout remained low with slightly more than 700 ballots cast in Wharton County by Friday when the early polls opened for the final day. Of those, 369 had been cast in El Campo and 351 in Wharton.
Election Day polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the following locations:
• El Campo Library – Mayors room, 200 W. Church;
• St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 512 Tegner in El Campo;
• Justice of the Peace 3 - Courtroom, 340 W. North in Louise;
• Wharton Civic Center – Duncan Auditorium, 1924 N. Fulton;
• Boling Fire Station, 6735 FM 442; and
• East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside Dr.
For West Wharton County voters, the 10 proposed constitutional amendments are the only items on the ballot.
Issues on the ballot are:
Proposition 1 – on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”
If approved, this would allow a municipal judge to hold more than one office at the same time.
Proposition 2 – on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”
This requests the Texas Wharton Development Board be allowed to issue up to $200 million in bonds to help economically distressed areas.
Proposition 3 – on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”
If approved, it would allow for a temporary tax exemption for property damaged in a disaster.
Proposition 4 – on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
This amendment is designed to further increase the difficulty of creating a state income tax in Texas.
Proposition 5 – Supported by Senator Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, this measure would allow existing state sales and use taxes levied on sporting goods to be dedicated to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission.
On the ballot, it reads: “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
Proposition 6 – on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”
This would increase the state bond for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas by $3 billion.
Proposition 7 – on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”
This increases distributions to the available school fund.
Proposition 8 – on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects.”
This would create a flood infrastructure fund to help finance recovery projects after a disaster.
Proposition 9 – on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”
If approved, this eliminates tax on precious metals held in the state depository.
Proposition 10 – on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”
This allows a law enforcement animal to be transferred to a caretaker or former handler in special circumstances.
