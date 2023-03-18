Louise ISD trustees have only one item on Monday’s agenda, a presentation on the campus’ bus barn.
BLS Construction, the El Campo firm that initially offered a $3.291 million bid for the project will make the presentation.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Louise ISD trustees have only one item on Monday’s agenda, a presentation on the campus’ bus barn.
BLS Construction, the El Campo firm that initially offered a $3.291 million bid for the project will make the presentation.
The structure, initially donated to the district, has been slated for replacement due to age and safety concerns. Trustees and Superintendent Garth Oliver met Feb. 27 to discuss plans, but the board took no action citing a lack of clarity as to how the project would evolve.
Oliver describes the project as a form of insurance, guarding the campus’ equipment from the elements.
Revenue loss payments from Hecate Ramsey Solar farm have been earmarked for the project, the first $1.956 million payment was received in February which is intended to start the project and the second $1.4 million due next year is intended to finish it.
Replacing the bus barn was a top priority line item for Louise ISD’s May 2022 bond election rejected by Louise voters.
The meeting will be held at Louise ISD’s Elementary Board Room, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 with time reserved for public comments.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.