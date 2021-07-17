“We’re at the mercy of whatever we can get,” Isaacson Municipal Utility District President Colette Popp said three days after El Campo voted to change its trash service.
The city vote last Monday gives IMUD just 73 days to ensure its 200-plus residents will still have garbage collection with current provider Waste Connections, new city provider Texas Disposal Systems or some other company yet to be determined.
Waste Connections offered the city a lower rate in bidding, but, looking at past problems with the company, council opted to give TDS a try.
The 5-1 El Campo City Council vote Monday, Popp said, “was very shocking to me.”
The entire IMUD board, she added, may not yet know of the impending change.
The next step, she said, will likely be a called session Monday. One hadn’t been set, however, by press time Friday.
The district has historically mirrored El Campo, using the same company and running its contract for the same lengths.
That means IMUD’s current trash service contract probably expires on Sept. 30 as well, although that had not been confirmed by press time.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Popp said. “I know the residents won’t be happy.”
Bidding takes time: time the IMUD has very little of. “We have to get ourselves situated,” Popp said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.