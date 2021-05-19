Standing at one of the city’s busiest intersections, the young man was looking for help – but not for himself.
That desire found probationary El Campo volunteer firefighter Alfredo Pena, boot in hand, last Saturday morning collecting funds for muscular dystrophy. He didn’t earn a dollar for his time then nor in multiple training sessions he’s undergone since joining the department in October.
Friday, Pena will walk across the stage at El Campo High School and collect his diploma. He didn’t share his dreams for the future Saturday – except for the ones that involve firetrucks, helmets and hoses.
One of his bosses at Lone Star Glass, long-time firefighting volunteer Domingo Acuna, told him about the department, shared stories about the camaraderie, the efforts, the gear, the action and sometimes the danger.
“I was interested in it; I heard how he talked, I wanted to give it a try,” Pena said.
He’s already learned television shows don’t capture the reality of the job, especially when it’s done for free.
“Thankfully, I haven’t seen anything too bad, but it’s different indeed from television. Television can’t simulate smell,” Pena said, but added, “Someone has to be there to help.”
His job right now is to learn how to help without getting hurt, facing the flames of the liquid propane projects at the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Training Field. It’s a controlled setting there, but a screaming valve spewing forth 10 foot flames.
Standing at the intersection asking for donations isn’t the glamorous part of firefighting, but it’s an annual rite for firefighters from volunteer communities and professional departments nationwide.
Typically done at the height of summer, southern departments move the effort to an earlier month. “It’s tough standing out there when your shoes melt to the pavement,” ECVFD Fill The Boot Chairman and fireman Jared Merta said Saturday while manning his own post at the intersection.
Just at that one intersection, 90 years of firefighting experience stood, collecting dollars and loose change – Merta, former department chief Jimmy Nielsen, Assistant Chief Bill Morris and fireman Juan Rubio.
El Campo property owner Mohammed Ali didn’t know any of the men, how much experience they had, how many times they had faced flames or mangled metal, but as he pulled up to the light he offered his thanks along with a donation.
“They are invaluable. They do what no human would do and I appreciate it more than anything,” he said, pointing out the times firefighters run to rather than away from danger.
In El Campo, the only rewards the volunteers get is the possibility of a small pension after decades of service and access to the community pool.
At the intersection, Ali inadvertently missed a green light as he offered his thanks, with horns sounding behind him. Saying thank you, he said, was important.
Other drivers stopped six- to 12-car lengths away from the light making sure they weren’t approached by the boot-in-hand volunteers. Others pulled up, rolled down windows and started digging for dollars. A few offered their apologies for only having change while others barely made the turn a short block away, re-emerging on the main road a short block past.
It happens, firefighters say, adding they’re grateful for all who agree to help.
This year, the ECVFD’s efforts raised $5,232.36 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association aka Jerry’s Kids.
