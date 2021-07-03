MOnday, July 5
FBC hosts Vacation Bible School
First Baptist Church will hold its summer vacation bible school 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 5 through Friday, July 9. This event is free and dinner will be provided. The church is located at 206 Depot.
Wednesday, July 7
COVID-19 Vaccines Available
The Texas Department of Health Services is administering COVID vaccinations, first and second doses, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 and Friday, July 16 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Armory Road in El Campo. To schedule, visit https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/ or call 1-888-832-7067. Open to the public, an ID, payment or insurance to participate are not required.
Tuesday, July 13
ECHS Football Tickets On Sale
El Campo High School football tickets will go on sale to last year’s season ticket holders at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13 through Thursday, July 22. Season tickets are $25 per set for five tickets. They will go on sale to the public starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 27 through 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at the ECISD administration office, 700 West Norris.
Ministry Helps The Grieving
A grief ministry for parents who have lost their child meets monthly at Assumption Catholic Church parish hall, 108 6th St., in Ganado from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information, call Patricia Hoelscher, 257-9984 or email phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org. The July 13 meeting will include a reflection on how to grieve the loss of a child in a blended family.
Thursday, July 15
100 Club Spaghetti Cook-Off
The 100 Club of Wharton County hosts its law enforcement spaghetti cook-off at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 15 inside the main hall at Crescent Fairgrounds. All meal tickets are $8. Call Susie Priesmeyer in El Campo at 332-1915 or most law enforcement officers for tickets. Tickets available at the door as well. Dine in or to go. Teams of law enforcers cook sauces for bragging rights and a 100 Club fundraiser.
Ongoing
Road Closed For Bridge Work
The contractor closed FM 647 South of US 59 at East Mustang Creek on Monday, June 21. This closure will be done to replace the existing bridge. The work is projected to take approximately 90 working days to complete, pending weather.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For information, call 541-7493.
