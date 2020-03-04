Wharton County commissioners unanimously agreed to move forward on Wharton County Historical Museum repairs, seeking bids to repair Hurricane Harvey flood damage.
The decision, made at the court’s last session, comes several months after $300,000 was budgeted for museum repairs.
Current estimates place repairs in the $380,000 range.
“It all depends on what the museum board wants to upgrade or adjust,” Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath said, adding, “The museum board has agreed to pay any and all costs exceeding the county’s budget of $300,000.”
Charles Davis leads the museum board.
Last fall, the county approved Cutright & Prihoda of La Grange as the project architect for a $45,000 fee included in the current county budget.
The museum is located in a flood plain, but county officials have said the estimated $100,000 additional for a wall around the perimeter would be cost-prohibitive. No FEMA funds can be used for this project because it will continue to sit below the flood plain.
“As you know, the highest point of the museum floor is actually half a foot below the designated flood plain,” Spenrath said. “There were too many pre-requisites to follow the FEMA rules.”
Bids will be open at 4 p.m. on March 26 in Spenrath’s office.
Commissioners are expected to vote on bids April 13.
County Auditor Barbara Starling said there are plans to take out flood insurance with the museum.
The City of Wharton’s levee project, Spenrath said, may actually help protect the museum building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.