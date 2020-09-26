When it comes to fighting El Campo’s blight, city council will have to decide how tough they want to get.
That debate gets under way Monday when city leaders review proposed ordinances extending the Inspections Department’s power to require private property be maintained.
The appearance of a building’s exterior is addressed in the proposal that sets minimum standards.
The ordinance addresses rodent infestations, landscape that can be considered unsafe, roofs, floors, stairways, windows, doors and walls.
Among the issues it suggests be enforcible include walls being out of plumb, with holes, cracks or breaks and loose or rotting materials as well as unglazed windows.
Property owners who fail to maintain their buildings face the possibility of tax liens and fines.
Council will consider the blight ordinance during a workshop session at 5:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson.
“This is not on the agenda for adoption for Monday, staff will be bringing it back for council’s consideration on Oct. 12 (and modify as we receive direction from the workshop),” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The El Campo City Council follows the workshop with its regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Only 26 people will be allowed in council chambers because of social distancing requirements. Those attending must wear a mask.
Those unable to attend can submit their comments to council@cityofelcampo.org by 2 p.m. Monday to become part of the permanent record.
Other items before Council include:
El CAMPO DAY: The mayor is expected to issue a proclamation in support of the El Campo community as a whole, outlining ways citizens can show their pride.
UTILITY BILL CHANGE: As approved with the adoption of the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, council will lower base use for billing purposes on utility bills from 3,000 gallons to 2,500 gallons.
PARADE ORDINANCE: Council will consider a proposed ordinance setting out a permitting process including a $50 fee. Previously, a permit was listed as a requirement in the city code, but did not actually exist.
The proposed rule includes exemptions for schools, other governmental entities, funerals and other events that do not impede traffic.
BOARD APPOINTMENT: Planning & Zoning Commissioner Sherry Roddy has resigned from the board due to work obligations. Council will fill her post.
CDC BUDGET: As the economic development arm of the city, the City Development Corporation of El Campo operates off a portion of sales tax rebates. Its budget, any expenditures in excess of $25,000 and board appointments require council approval.
REPORT: The city manager is expected to provide an update on municipal projects.
