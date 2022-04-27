More than an 2,500 old tires were hauled from El Campo Saturday along with more than 150,000 pounds of assorted other trash as part of the Citywide Clean Up in Rotary Park.
Officials called the event an unqualified success and are tentatively planning a second one in the fall.
“We had a line to Wharton Street,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council Monday.
“It was amazing,” District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. said. “A lot of those tires had leaves and water in them. (The city) did a great job.”
People brought old furniture, mattresses, brush, construction materials, old coolers and more to the closed park.
Nine 40 cubic yard roll-offs were filled along with four end loading compacted garbage trucks, each containing 120 cubic yards of debris (for a total of 840 cubic yards of rubbish combined). In addition to general garbage, the city collected 135,880 pounds of metal and 2,549 waste tires.
The event had “an absolutely phenomenal turn out Saturday at Rotary Park,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
Participants were required to show proof of residency to pile up materials at the established collection stations. Although the event was scheduled to end around 1 p.m., turnout was so heavy that staff had to mark who was in line by 1:30 p.m. Those who were allowed to dump their discards, a process that took until 4 p.m. to complete.
Rotary Park remained closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday to allow staff time to clear all discards.
Officials working the effort included Thompson, from City Hall Liz Staff, Rene Garcia and Rosie Williams who had actually retired from the city the month before, and Bill Smartt, representing the Citizen Blight Committee, Beautify El Campo Extension (BEE) and Keep El Campo Beautiful Public Works crew members Pedro Chavez, Jose Lemus, Kevin Brown, Christopher Espinosa, Jerrid Lewis and Tony Solis assisted as well.
“It was a good project, but we still have a lot of work to do,” District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris said during Monday’s council meeting.
The voluntary clean up efforts was successful, she said, but added, “It (members of the community) don’t want to clean up, I’m going to push for staff to write a ticket.”
The city stance, so far, has been to push for voluntary compliance over fines. The process starts with in-person visits followed by a letter to improve or visit the court. Often, officials have allowed for extended periods months for clean ups to take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.