Voting was tight between Wharton County candidates for county treasurer with Christa Lynn Albrecht slightly ahead of Audrey Wessels Scearce 1,219 to 1,072 with the release of the early ballot box around 7:45 p.m.
Voters were reportedly in line at some Election Day polls at 7 p.m. and by law were allowed to cast their ballots.
Early returns are:
GOP ticket
State Representative District 85
Phil W. Stephenson (i) -- 2,077
Artemio “Art” Hernandez -- 96
Stan Kitzman -- 156
Fred Robert -- 80
State Senator District 22
Joan Huffman (i) -- 1,907
U.S. Rep. District 22
Gregory Thorne -- 428
Troy E. Nehls (i) -- 1,871
County Treasurer
Audrey Wessels Scearce -- 1,072
Christa Lynch Albrecht -- 1,219
............
Democratic ticket
U.S. Rep. District 22
Jamie Kaye Jordan -- 406
State Senate District 17
Titus Benton -- 207
Miguel Gonzalez -- 227
State Representative District 85
Larry E. Baggett -- 390
There are no contested local races on the 2022 Democratic Primary ballot.
