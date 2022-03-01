Early Election Returns

Voting was tight between Wharton County candidates for county treasurer with Christa Lynn Albrecht slightly ahead of Audrey Wessels Scearce 1,219 to 1,072 with the release of the early ballot box around 7:45 p.m.

Voters were reportedly in line at some Election Day polls at 7 p.m. and by law were allowed to cast their ballots.

Early returns are:

GOP ticket

State Representative District 85

Phil W. Stephenson (i) -- 2,077

Artemio “Art” Hernandez -- 96

Stan Kitzman -- 156

Fred Robert -- 80

State Senator District 22

Joan Huffman (i) -- 1,907

U.S. Rep. District 22

Gregory Thorne -- 428

Troy E. Nehls (i) -- 1,871

County Treasurer

Audrey Wessels Scearce -- 1,072

Christa Lynch Albrecht -- 1,219

Democratic ticket

U.S. Rep. District 22

Jamie Kaye Jordan -- 406

State Senate District 17

Titus Benton -- 207

Miguel Gonzalez -- 227

State Representative District 85

Larry E. Baggett -- 390

There are no contested local races on the 2022 Democratic Primary ballot.

