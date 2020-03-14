El Campo City Council won’t be returning any sales tax dollars to a business relocating from the West Loop to the U.S. 59 corridor.
The unanimous vote came during Monday night’s session rejecting Gene’s Wrecker Tire and Truck Repair request for a seven-year, sales tax abatement up to $50,000. The company is building a $2 million structure, expanding its repair services and adding employees.
“We were just hoping for some help. We’ll make it work,” store owner Mark Cochrum told Council.
The company didn’t ask for a break on property taxes because its new location lies in a Tax Reinvestment Zone which prohibits abatements. That particular zone draws property tax dollars on new development for frontage roads on U.S. 59.
Council had tabled the request at its Feb. 10 session, turning the issue over to a newly-created economic development committee made up of council members John Hancock, Gloria Harris and David Hodges along with City Manager Courtney Sladek and City Development Corporation Executive Director Carolyn Gibson.
“Due to recent improvements funded by the city, including utilities extension and feeder road improvements, as well as the size of the project, the committee does not recommend a Chapter 380 reimbursement for Gene’s Wrecker,” Sladek told council during the session.
The city pledged $8 million for the feeder road work in addition to $557,000 for utilities in the area.
During the first discussion on the issue, Hodges likened granting an abatement on sales tax dollars to “opening a can of worms” while Harris expressed concerns over additional requests had council granted this one.
“We wish you nothing but the best,” Mayor Randy Collins told Cochrum. “Thank you for expanding your business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.