A one-vote margin and yet-to-be received mimail-in ballots put Wharton County’s one locally contested race in limbo.
When all votes were counted Tuesday, Audrey Wessels Scearce collected 1,882 votes to Christa Lynch Albrecht’s 1,881 in the race for county treasurer. “We’re going to call the (Texas) Secretary of State in the morning and go from there,” County Election’s Administrator Cindy Richter said Tuesday. “There’s bound to be (a recount). We’ll have to check the mailbox tomorrow. There might be more ballots.” Mail-in ballots postmarked by today will be counted.
Albrecht told the newspaper Tuesday night that she would call for recount. Scearce could not be reached for comment. GOP County Chair Don Al Middlebrook said a recount is anticipated with the close outcome.
With no Democratic treasurer challenger in November, the primary winner will take the oath of office in January.
Wharton County’s GOP Primary voters called for State Rep. Phil Stephenson to keep his post, but the count in five other counties determined if he got the nomination Tuesday night.
Local GOP balloters also gave their support to incumbent District 22 Congressman Troy Nehls’ nomination in his re-election bid while State Senator Joan Huffman was unopposed.
Voter turnout in Wharton County was 19.44 percent with 2,747 of the 25,688 registered opting to vote early and 1,987 on Election Day. “Turnout was typical for midterms, it started slow and weather has been a factor,” Middlebrook said.
In Wharton County, the final ballot count gave Stephenson 3,410 votes with his nearest challenger Stan Kitzman grabbing 256. Only early boxes had been released from Austin, Colorado, Fayette and Waller counties along with part of Fort Bend County as of press time.
Nehls took Wharton County with 3,072 votes to Gregory Thorne’s 780. District wide Nehls led by more than 80 percent as of press time.
There are 474,155 registered voters for this Congressional race. District 22 covers Wharton, Brazoria, Matagorda and Fort Bend counties along with parts of Harris County. Only early boxes had been released in all other counties.
