Illness delayed the trial to see if an accused Wharton County killer will face justice immediately for allegedly murdering a family.

The Robert Satterfield competency trial is now set to get under way Monday, Aug. 29 with the seating of a new jury before 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp. The issue that court proceeding will not be to determine his guilt or innocence in regard to the slaying of an Angleton couple and their five-year-old child on June 13, 2018.

