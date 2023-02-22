Wharton is in a marketable position and there are several companies with their eye on the city for possible expansion, according to a recent report given to the Wharton Economic Development Corporation.
Like El Campo, Wharton is working with Retail Strategies, a retail recruitment firm.
Madison Neal of Retail Strategies said, “2022 was a great year for Wharton. There were two new businesses … (and) there’s one more new business that is supposed to land and is set to announce,” but declined identifying that business.
Following an executive session, the Wharton EDC board voted to retain Retail Strategies and to put the firm of Duckett, Bouligny & Collins, LLP on retainer for legal representation.
In other action, the board adopted a resolution calling on the state Legislature to set aside funds for matching grants for railroad projects from the federal government.
“So we’ve worked with all entities in the county, including the county and city, to pass this resolution,” WEDco Executive Director Joshua Owens said. “What it is doing is encouraging the state legislature ... to designate matching funds for federal grants for rail projects, specifically at-grade crossings ... (so) we can bring that infrastructure here and that those federal dollars are not spent elsewhere.”
