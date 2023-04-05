Former El Campo City Manager Mindi Snyder has been named one of Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2022 by Houston Woman magazine for her work in Rotary.
Snyder currently serves as the Rotary District 5890 governor encompassing 58 clubs within the Houston area out to Wharton County.
“It really does showcase the importance of the role of District 5890 governor and the impact of Rotary in the Greater Houston area and surrounding counties that is our footprint,” Snyder said. “I mean to be selected and stand on a stage with Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, was a moment I will never forget.”
Wyche was another 2022 recipient of the magazine’s honor.
Snyder served as the El Campo city manager from 2002-2010 and previously served as the finance director in El Campo, Wharton and Rosenberg.
She still resides in El Campo with husband Jeff and currently works part time as a client services manager with an engineering firm.
“Those selected as Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2022 have earned an enviable reputation for their expertise in a particular field or arena. They are knowledgeable and trustworthy. The thoughts and actions of these women influence the thoughts and actions of others,” Houston Woman Publisher Beverly Denver said.
Honorees are selected by the magazine staff through a process that is not released.
Other 2022 honorees are Shellye Arnold, president and CEO of the Memorial Park Conservancy in Houston; Meg Booth, president and CEO of Performing Arts Houston; and Pat Mann Phillips, chairman of the board elect of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo
Snyder was the Rotary Club of El Campo’s first female president in 2004-2005, the year D’Lisa Simmons was the first female Rotary District 5890 governor.
Last year’s Rotary district governor, Michelle Bohreer, was a recipient of the Houston Woman award as well. The award had not been established when Simmons served in the post.
“I am constantly amazed at the connections and the good that Rotary does around the world because of it and opportunities like this just help spread the message and raise awareness to potentially more connections,” Snyder said. “For example, think of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation match for Polio which came to be as they realized that important work that Rotary was doing and wanted to be part of that solution working with them.”
Snyder was named the Rotarian of the Year by the El Campo Rotary Club in 2004 and 2019 and the District Rotarian of the Year in 2019, the same year she was honored as the City Administrator of the Year by the Texas City Management Association.
“My wish is that others see what I have done and will consider this opportunity in the future as it has truly been the year of a lifetime,” Snyder said of her term as Rotary district governor.
Rotarian of the Year for District 5890 was among her greatest honors, Snyder said. “To be elevated to that level to stand with the greatest of the great is just purely an honor that I will always cherish.”
Snyder was the El Campo Chamber of Commerce’s first Achiever of the Year in 2005.
A graduate of Texas Christian University, Snyder has a BBA in accounting, a CPA and an MBA from the University of Texas at Tyler.
The Snyders have two children and four grandchildren.
Houston Woman is a quarterly publication distributed throughout the Greater Houston area.
The award was presented Thursday at the Junior League in Houston.
