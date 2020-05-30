Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Jose Dejesus Acosta, 45, of 2923 CR 107 in Boling for possession of a controlled substance and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He was placed six years probation for the July 22, 2019 crimes. The judge also ordered Acosta to perform 300 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and obtain drug counseling.
• Sherwin Dione Ceasar, 39, of 101 Verde, No. 8204, in Clute for intent to do bodily injury. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Aug. 24, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Ceasar to pay a $1,000 fine, avoid all contact with his victim, pay $2,128 restitution, perform 300 hours community service and obtain counseling.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Ceasar if he is able to complete all terms.
• Deedra Ashling Deegs also listed with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office as Deedra Ashling Deggs, 38, of 510 Mayfield in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the Jan. 5 crime. She also must obtain counseling and pay a $500 fine.
• Rico Casanova Gonzales, 25, of 512 W. Burleson in Wharton for family violence with a previous conviction. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the May 14, 2019 crime with credit for 179 days already served.
• Darryl A. Johnson, 48, of 1620 Goode in Wharton for robbery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime (date not available) with credit for 48 days served.
