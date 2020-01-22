Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
January Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Jerrod Harris, 32, of 250 Lewis Lane, Apt. 5, of Carbondale, Ill. for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 12, 2019. He allegedly had more than a gram of cocaine.
• Donnie Tyrone Hayes, 39, of 501 E. Caney in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 29, 2019. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine and less than a gram of phencyclidine (PCP).
Hayes has two prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on April 9, 2002 and Aug. 24, 2004, both in Wharton County.
• Damien Lee Hood, 33, of 406 Mayfield in El Campo for home burglary on Nov. 7, 2019.
Hood has prior felony convictions for engaging in organized crime - theft on Dec. 3, 2009 in Jackson County and theft of cattle, horses or other livestock on Aug. 21, 2014 in Colorado County.
• Justice Gabriel Little, 18, of 109 Palm in Marlin for evading arrest with a vehicle on Nov. 6, 2019. He allegedly fled from a Wharton County constable.
• Natalie Magallanes, 30, of 307 N. Resident in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 23, 2019. She allegedly had less than a gram of Adderall.
• Ulisses Piedra, 17, of 210 Ronald Circle in El Campo for theft. He allegedly stole a laptop and headphones.
• Dylan Tyrell Pointer, 23, of 311 Phillip in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on Nov. 14, 2019. He allegedly stole fishing rods.
Pointer has a prior misdemeanor theft conviction in Matagorda County and, on Jan. 16, 2019, was convicted of felony theft in Fort Bend County.
• Felix Garcia Rodriguez, 50, of 7421 Villa Poncha in Brownsville for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Nov. 21, 2019.
Rodriguez was convicted of two counts of DWI on Aug. 10, 2012 in Cameron County as well as marijuana possession of July 17, 1995 in Victoria County and driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Sept. 6, 2000 in Cameron County.
• James Bennington Wayne, 45, of 820 Urbanec in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on Oct. 25, 2019. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine and attempted to conceal what was believed to be narcotics during an investigation.
