Fried oysters, fish and fries aren’t to be found in some fancy etiquette book’s listing of “How to say thanks,” but it works for the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department.
They plan on saying their unique thanks about 2,500 times Monday night during the annual appreciation fundraiser, more commonly known as “Oyster Supper.”
“We don’t sell tickets. We give them to our supporters as a way of saying thanks,” Fire Department President Kenny Socha said.
The department, however, is always ready to welcome a new donor and will have a table set up in the lobby of the El Campo Civic Center.
Each plate costs the department better than $30 to make, largely due to the expense of the oysters.
Attendees typically come early with a line forming well before the official 6 p.m. start time.
A total of 230 gallons of oysters have been ordered along with well over a half ton of fish, 800 pounds of French fries, and coleslaw fixings.
Although the ECVFD receives tax funding from the city of El Campo and Wharton County Emergency Services District No. 1, those dollars don’t cover the entire budget.
For the rest, the department looks to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.