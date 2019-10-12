The promise of dozens of students’ gleaming smiles prompted a Louise Elementary School teacher to implore her community to fund another swing set in the school’s playground, and she only needs $8,026 to accomplish her mission.
Rhonda Bremser, a reading teacher for third through fifth grade, posted online in early September about her goal to fundraise $16,052 on DonorsChoose.org, a website that connects public school teachers with their community and organizations in order to raise money for classroom materials.
KaBOOM!, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing children with safe playing spaces, and the Rebuild Texas Fund, a project sponsored by corporations and individuals to help Texas communities, supplied Louise Elementary with about $80,000 for the new playground last year.
Although a new playground stands on school grounds, the old swing set, which had rotted, has not been replaced, Bremser said.
“With emphasis on child obesity, community play, social skills and structured learning, a swing would meet so many needs of our ESL and Title I students,” Bremser wrote on DonorsChoose.
DonorsChoose staff vet all fundraisers by verifying the cost of the project, purchasing the materials once enough money is raised and then shipping the items directly to the school.
A breakdown of the project cost is included on Bremser’s webpage, detailing how the $16,052 goal will
offset installation and materials.
“We as teachers must find many ways to reach our students on a daily basis,” Bremser said. “Through organizations like these we are able to fulfill these needs.”
A second playground was supplied to the school last year through $45,000 raised via DonorsChoose.
The Rebuild Texas Fund is offering to match donations for the swing set project, so that only $8,026 is needed from other benefactors. Bremser aims to raise all the matched funds between now and mid December 2019.
Other children in the community would be welcome to use the swingset and playground after school hours, according to Bremser.
“The students are overjoyed when they see how people in the community support their learning,” Bremser said. “We are blessed here in Louise with a caring community that always joins in to help.”
To donate for the swingset or another of Bremser’s requests, search her name on DonorsChoose or visit www.donorschoose.org/we-teach/5198975?projects=true
