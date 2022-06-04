El Campo and Louise schools along with area law enforcement are keeping firm with safety and security commitments as the tragic mass shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary prompts reviews state and nationwide.
The Texas Education Agency mandates a minimum number of safety drills every year including: one lockout and evacuation along with two lockdowns and four for fires. Other weather-related and hazardous materials drills are held as well.
All El Campo and Louise ISD campuses routinely conduct these drills.
Louise is looking to expand their drill frequency to help better prepare students and teachers.
“I think we’ll do some drills during more inopportune times that will get us practiced during different scenarios. We’d like to do some more action things, not to scare anyone but to help them be prepared,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Schools also conduct routine audits of safety practices to ensure standards are being met.
El Campo ISD empaneled a school safety committee Thursday. Sitting on the committee are school trustees Rich DuBroc (a former high school principal) and James Russell; Superintendent Bob Callaghan, Network Administrator Donald Oldag, Maintenance Director Jeff Balcar, Federal Programs Director Demetric Wells and Transportation Director Mark Freeman; city Emergency Management and volunteer fire department Chief Jimmy George Jr., El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson and Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar.
The committee will also select a pair of parents and teachers to serve. The first committee meeting will occur on June 14 and it will submit its first report during the June 20 El Campo school board meeting.
ECISD’s safety committee is tasked with answering a simple question with a complicated answer.
“What measures can be put into place that provide the safest environment,” Superintendent Callaghan said, adding “I want to develop a plan that isn’t a knee-jerk proposal.”
“Presently, we are proud of the work the district has done, but we are not content. The district continues to seek ways to improve and we are committed to putting actionable steps in place to keep our students and staff safe. Some of these steps will include continual auditing of our safety procedures and a commitment to upgrade our layers of protection while we work collaboratively with the city, El Campo PD, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of Emergency Management,” Callaghan said.
Safety audits are a common theme in El Campo and Louise. As El Campo impanels a security committee, Louise recommits itself to ensuring it’s security is up-to snuff.
“I think probably we’re in the high 90’s at fulfilling our safety. But thats why we do audits. I think it’s necessary to have multiple layers of security. When we first got fencing, we had to keep reminding people to lock it up. You have to keep reminding people until they get it down. It’s a constant upkeep,” Oliver said.
Campus and law enforcement officials agree, the most effective way that parents and citizens can help keep schools safe is communication.
“Ultimately, I’m responsible for safety, concerns can come to me or their building principal,” Callaghan said.
Citizens can report anything they feel suspicious anonymously directly to the ECPD at 979-543-5311, or call the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or use the P3 app.
El Campo PD occasionally offers Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event (C.R.A.S.E.) classes.
At one class at the El Campo Boys & Girls Club Thursday, Cpl. Mark Biskup offered his thoughts on shooting events.
“In my opinion, (this) isn’t going to stop, in my opinion it’s going to get worse,” he said.
