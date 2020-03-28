City parks remain open, but playgrounds were closed as El Campo officials do what they can to keep people from gathering. Meanwhile, the United States has become the epicenter for the global COVID-19 pandemic.
A municipal health emergency lock down may be avoidable, officials say, through voluntary compliance with recommended safety measures as well as the governor’s order closing bars and restaurants and limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
Residents must, however, to do their part.
“This is uncharted territory with constant changes that we all need to navigate through together,” Mayor Randy Collins said, adding, “To many of you this may seem excessive, but the medical profession as a whole agrees this will spread if these measures are not taken by all of us ... You may feel invincible, but stop and think about all your loved ones, neighbors and those at higher risk.”
Outdoor parks remain open although restrooms and playgrounds are closed. Gatherings of more than 10 people prohibited.
People should stay home unless venturing out is absolutely necessary, according to safety recommendations. Trips to the grocery store and to visit family are included in this recommendation.
The city does acknowledge its having an effect on the economy.
“People are hurting right now, especially the restaurants. I want to be very proactive as far a business goes,” Collins said.
Being aware and understanding the danger levels is important, Councilman David Hodges said.
“No business wants to close. That’s their livelihood, but if the government says close, I would close,” he added. Hodges is a co-owner of a local welding shop.
The disaster declaration renewed Monday includes the authority to fine people up to $1,000 for gathering and/or jail them for 30 days. No fines have been issued and no arrests made, however.
Social distancing, the new buzzwords for staying roughly six feet away from other people, is also highly encouraged.
“I am a lifelong resident of the City of El Campo, a local business owner and your mayor, dedicated to our community. I have stated before, we are all in this together and it will talk all of us together to make it through this.”
Inside the city limits, officials from the planning department are checking to make sure restaurants and bars stay closed along with police officers during routine patrols.
Outside the city limits, that duty falls to county officials who are encouraging limits on gatherings, but reportedly not requiring them.
