Wharton County’s COVID-19 vaccination rates are below state averages, but case counts remain well out of the danger range.
The number of vaccinated senior citizens, however, far exceeds the state norms, according to Debbie Cenko, Wharton County deputy emergency management coordinator.
“According to the Department of State Health Services, 45.52 percent of our county, age 12 and older, has had at least one dose of the vaccine. This compares with the state percentage of 54.28 percent. (Howevever),75.18 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose,” she said, adding, “Very encouraging news overall.”
The active COVID-19 case count in Wharton County as of Wednesday was 29 with the bulk of those cases, 19, being in the general El Campo area.
In all, 4,502 Wharton County residents have been identified as having a case of the coronavirus since it was first identified in Texas in early 2020. Medical professionals, however, advise the actual case count may be far higher with mild cases going untreated and unrecognized.
The state reports 116 deaths attributed to COVID-19, at least 53 of those deaths are from the El Campo area and two from the Louise area.
Health officials nationally have expressed concerns over a possible spike in case counts two to three weeks after Memorial Day, but thus far local infection rates have remained low throughout the region.
