Court Reports – Pleas

Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Chad Anthony McMillian, 34, of 5405 FM 441 in El Campo for two counts of theft of a firearm and a single count of fraud. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Sept. 14 and Nov. 18, 2019 crimes.
The judge also ordered McMillian to take anti-theft classes and be screened for possible drug use. McMillian was told to forfeit the weapon, perform 400 hours community service, pay a $2,000 fine and $1,440 of bond fees in arrears.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against McMillian if he is able to complete all terms.
• Joseph Joe McMillian, 40, of 519 Lilly in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 1, 2018 and Dec. 11, 2021. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 153 days already served.
• Victor Mireles, 32, of 3518 Memorial Lane in Harlingen for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 206 days in state jail for the Jan. 19, 2020 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Michael Moreno, 35, of 1017 N. Rusk in Wharton for assault of a peace officer on June 24, 2021 and unlawful possession of a firearm on March 4, 2021. He was placed on seven years probation for the offenses.
The judge also ordered Moreno to perform 300 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Brian Joshua Nettles, 40, of 2101 Greyson in Wharton for assault family violence with a previous conviction. He was placed on four years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 42 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Nettles to obtain counseling, perform 120 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Jose Juan Olvera, 38, of 702 Divide in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on eight years probation for the July 27, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Olvera to attend programs designed to rehabilitate him along with AA meetings.
Olvera must wear an ankle monitor for half the term, complete 200 hours community service and pay a $3,000 fine.
• Savannah Kendra-Lee Richard, 19, of 2126 Peach Ridge in Brookshire for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on two years deferred probation for the May 4, 2021 crime and ordered to take a drug offenders course and pay a $500 fine.
• Tarronce Demond Robinson, 33, of 1314 Ella in El Campo for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.
He was placed on six years probation for the Dec. 31, 2019 crimes.
The judge also ordered Robinson to perform 250 hours community service, forfeit any weapons he has and pay a $2,500 fine.
• Heather Pollard Rodriguez, 49, of 208 Ripple in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. She was placed on five years probation for the Sept. 7, 2021 crime.
The judge ordered an interlock alcohol detection unit to be placed on Rodriguez’ vehicle, that she perform 200 hours community service and pay a $750 fine.
