The El Campo utility round up program designed to battle blight penny by donated penny received final council approval Monday night.
An “opt-in” program for El Campo residents, there’s no cost for those who don’t want to participate. Residents who do want to “opt-in” will pay between a penny to 99 cents per month depending on how much it will take to round their latest utility bill up to the next dollar.
The collected funds, city Finance Director Brittany Nanson told county, will be used for “beautification efforts along the city’s gateways and corridors,”
The city estimates the round up fund could generate $20,000.
To opt into the program, residents should look online, or select “opt-in” on the next bill. Round up registrations must be done through an online sign up or returning utility voucher.
Those who are not interested in participating in the blight fight program do not have to do anything.
Council accepted the program in a 6-0 vote with Councilwoman Gloria Harris not present via an agenda item asking city leaders to amend the fee schedule.
The same vote raised the after hours utility service reinstatement fee from $50 to $75, a move staff said helped cover the cost of sending out crews after 5 p.m.
The cost for replacing a damaged meter box rose from $25 to $30 while the cost for replacing a damaged meter was sent at the per unit cost.
A standard home meter would cost $360 while the meter for a six-inch line will be $5,120.
