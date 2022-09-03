A Wharton County constable received injuries this week during a US. 59 collision while working a side traffic control job.
Former El Campo Police Officer Robert Holder, now the Precinct 3 constable, reportedly sustained injuries to his head and body in the crash shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. near the intersection with Carroll Road.
“Holder’s vehicle (a 2005 Toyota pickup) was struck from behind while working off-duty traffic employment,” Wharton PD Detective Ariel Soltura said Friday.
The collision took place inside the Wharton city limits and WPD conducted the wreck investigation.
“I got hit and I don’t remember getting in the ambulance or anything,” Holder told the Leader-News Friday. Released from a Houston hospital that day, he said, “‘Right now, I’m pretty banged up. Tell everyone I’m thankful for their prayers.”
Alfonso Vasquez, 35, of Ganado driving a 2005 Dodge pickup was determined to be at fault in the crash, Soltura said, adding he was cited for expired driver’s license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility. “Cell phone use was listed as a contributing factor to the collision,” Solutura said.
Vasquez reportedly sustained injuries to his wrist in the crash.
The force of the impact crushed the back of Holder’s pickup, a marked patrol unit, his head striking the back glass, his body battered.
“From what I understand, he had been outside the vehicle 30 seconds prior. He could have been hit,” Wharton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Donna Wessels said.
No medical funds had been established on the constable’s behalf as of press time.
A law enforcer with 30 years experience, Holder left the ECPD in 2017 elected as Wharton County Precinct 3 constable.
Originally from Yoakum, Holder attended Victoria College earning an associates degree in criminal justice before starting with the Victoria Police Department where he served 13 years.
Holder and his family then moved to El Campo when he took a post here in 2004. In October 2007, he, along with now Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican, became the department’s first school resource officers.
Promoted to sergeant in 2011, Holder became a detective in 2012, serving there for five years before seeking elected office.
