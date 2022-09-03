Bed Crushed In Collision

Wharton County Precinct 3 Constable Robert Holder’s personal vehicle, marked for patrol, sustained heavy damage during a Wednesday collision on U.S. 59 at Carroll Road. The constable’s vehicle was rear-ended while working traffic in an off-duty capacity

A Wharton County constable received injuries this week during a US. 59 collision while working a side traffic control job.

Former El Campo Police Officer Robert Holder, now the Precinct 3 constable, reportedly sustained injuries to his head and body in the crash shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. near the intersection with Carroll Road.

