A four-door sedan with the hood popped open and tables covered in spare parts are not ordinary classroom trappings, but for El Campo High School’s automotive program, these are the tools students use daily to learn Science Technology Engineering and Math principles.
The program has grown in the last five years, with enrollment spiking from 50 students to about 130. The internship program for seniors has increased from one participant to 14.
“We got so big that we had to take two of my first year classes and have one of the other instructors here (help) ... He teaches those two classes now,” ECHS Automotive Teacher Jim Farrar said.
This year, students in the program for at least three years will be eligible for ECHS letter jackets for the first time. Farrar is also in the process of being certified to teach a college-level automotive course through Wharton County Junior College.
“This is very exciting to see our program grow,” Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino told the newspaper.
When asked why he thought the program had seen such popularity in recent years, Farrar said he didn’t know for sure. A former mechanic with 45 years of experience, Farrar has been teaching at ECHS for almost six years.
“I’ve done my time, and now I just want to share my knowledge with the students,” Farrar said. “Get them to have better jobs and make the decision whether they want to go to college after school...I just want to give them a head start instead of them going in blind and learning the hard way.”
Farrar may have swapped his industry gig for lesson plans, but he didn’t hang up his coveralls permanently. He and his students are never far away from a project, tinkering daily on engines or other mechanical items sitting in the shop.
Automotive courses are available to freshmen through seniors, with each year covering different levels of the industry. Electrical work, oil changes, break jobs, air conditioning repair and customer service are some of the topics students cover in the program.
The program not only teaches students about auto mechanics, but STEM principles, Farrar said. He also teaches the students about ethics in the workplace, assigning them essays on the topic annually.
“I tell them I want to know about what you can learn about ethics,” Farrar said. “Go research it; ask your mother, your dad, your preacher, business owners … It teaches them to be honest in their dealings and workings.”
The pandemic forced students across the country to make protective gear a part of their daily wardrobe, but auto course students are no stranger to safety equipment. While working with tools or machinery, students are required to wear protective gear during their everyday lessons.
Other safety precautions have been added due to the pandemic, like spreading out student’s desks in the auto shop instead of having them in a separate classroom. Farrar also video streams lessons for the one to two students per class period still learning remotely.
Safety certification is required annually for students in the program, and other certifications, like air conditioning recycling, are optional training they can receive before graduating. Certifications are paid for by the school, Farrar said.
In previous years, before the pandemic, students had the option to shadow members of the industry before applying for jobs at various companies. Seniors in the fourth-year practicum program can get jobs at local car dealerships, mechanic shops and more while earning course credit. They attend the internships during the last three periods of the school day.
“Mondays they come in and get their assignments,” Farrar said. “They have to turn in weekly job reports to me about how many hours they put in last week and what they learned at their job sites. Then I don’t see them again until next Monday.”
Some students decide to go to college before entering the industry, while others jump straight in after high school. All of the training and experience the students earn in the automotive courses can translate to a variety of jobs after graduating, Farrar said. Warehouse, military, service writing, aircraft repair and electrician jobs are a few of the potential jobs he could think of.
In the next few years, Farrar hopes to grow the program even more.
“Hopefully we can expand,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to, because our building is limited in space right now … Get bigger, have more students in the program and offer more opportunities for them in the program.”
