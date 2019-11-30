An El Campo woman who police say got the address wrong when she attempted to torch a home is now headed for 100 S. Fulton in Wharton, aka the county courthouse.
Maribel Jarmillo Gonzalez, 20, of 902 W. Fifth in El Campo took a step closer to that courthouse following grand jury action in November. The grand jury handed down a single count indictment against Gonzales for arson based on her alleged actions Sept. 10.
Arson is always a felony crime, the level of felony depends on the damage done and whether people are endangered or harmed. Targeting a home or church could mean life behind prison bars.
Shortly after her initial arrest, El Campo police said Gonzalez and one other person targeted a home in the 300 block of Palacios, believing it to belong to her mother’s ex-boyfriend.
Using an accelerant, the two attempted to set the porch on fire.
Luckily, there was not much damage to the occupied home, according to El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban.
“Damage was limited to the front porch,” Urban said.
The residents took notice, came out and held Gonzalez until police arrived. The other suspect fled the scene.
At the time, Gonzalez was arrested for arson: intent to damage a habitation and public intoxication.
