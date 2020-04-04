Facing child pornography charges, El Campo ISD’s former cafeteria director got one step closer to the courtroom with the Wharton County Grand Jury’s action during its last deliberations.
With court hearings brought to a standstill as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns, however, it’s uncertain when 43-year-old Scott Robert Gelardi of 7404 Town Center Blvd. in Rosenberg will see his day in court to either plea or face trial.
On Nov. 18, 2019, after El Campo ISD maintenance staff uncovered a camera in a boys’ restroom in Northside Elementary with evidence linking it to Gelardi.
School officials immediately conducted a district wide search, but discovered no other recording devices.
An Aramark contractor tasked with running El Campo ISD cafeterias, Gelardi was arrested as he came to work that day.
His office, home, vehicle and electronic devices were also searched.
There is no evidence of any physical contact between Gelardi and any El Campo ISD child, according to El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill.
During March deliberations, the Wharton County Grand Jury indicted Gelardi for making an invasive visual recording, possession of child pornography and possession of child porn with the intent to distribute.
If convicted, Gelardi faces up to 20 years in prison.
Currently, he’s out on $70,000 in bonds originally posted Nov. 21, 2019 as Gelardi was released from the Wharton County Jail.
