The Wharton County Library will host a 9/11 memorial featuring a poster exhibit and special program to commemorate the sacrifice of first responders and the 3,000 people who died that day.
The exhibit titled “September 11, 2001: The day that changed the world,” was created by the National Endowment for the Humanities in partnership with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.
“I was doing some research on a display for 9/11, and I read about this exhibit in New York,” Reference Librarian Yvonne Lijffijt-Ploum said. “We talked about it as a staff and decided this would be perfect for our library.”
The display retells the events of Sept. 11, 2001 through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks using 14 posters with archival photographs and artifacts from the museum’s collection.
This part of the exhibit will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 7-18 in the Wharton Main Library.
“It was amazing to talk about something that took place 20 years
ago and we all still remember exactly where we were that morning,” Lijffijt-Ploum said. “That is how we knew this is something we wanted for Wharton County because it is a memory that has stuck with us all.”
The special program will include a 30-minute film and live chat with 9/11 Memorial & Museum staff. The special exhibit will start at 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. from Sept. 10-11 in the Wharton Main Library. There will be no limit in attendance.
“They will have an excellent presentation and will even be able to take questions from New York during the show,” Lijffijt-Ploum said. “This will be so important, especially to those who didn’t live through it. I remember like it was yesterday, but people like my son will never even know it happened without exhibits like these.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.