By FRANK CAMPOS
Thousands lined the streets of El Campo, and hundreds of participants walked, rode on horseback and even drove tractors during the 34th annual Chamber of Commerce Country Christmas Parade Thursday.
One of the premier events of the El Campo Christmas season went off without a hitch with crowds of people cheering on local businesses, organizations and even two high school bands. The participants also competed for certificates crowning the best effort from each group.
“Thank you so much El Campo for the continued support of our Parade,” El Campo Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Munos said. “Thank you to all of our entries this year, and to all of our volunteer judges, line-up organizers and to the KULP crew for broadcasting live and Russell Hill and Melissa Rod as emcees.”
The parade has been around for many years and has become part of many people’s Christmas traditions.
“It’s been a family tradition for many years since we were little,” El Campo resident Jennifer Lopez said. “It’s so good to see everyone able to get together again after the scare of the pandemic.”
The parade was led by veterans from the American Legion Post 251 bearing American flags, and Santa Claus himself made an appearance at the back of the long line of participants.
“It’s a great parade and always has been,” Jim Farrar said. “These kids do a great job on their floats and seem to have a lot of fun.”
Parade participants put on a show for onlookers who got to see the El Campo High School Derby Dolls and cheerleaders pumping up the crowd, Louise and El Campo bands serenading them as they passed and even big rigs and tractors to bring the Country Christmas theme home.
Parade participants started next to the H-E-B and continued on to Evans Park so they could be judged on their best effort this Christmas season. Finally, The long line made its way onto North Mechanic street and ended in front of Sutherlands.
“I have judged for several years, and I enjoy doing it,” Mayor Chris Barbee said. “I appreciate the effort that participants took to decorate their floats, and it’s a great community activity.”
children seemed to be the biggest beneficiaries of the night as they screamed and cheered merry Christmas as float after float passed.
Ultimately the night was a success, and citizens of El Campo will now move on to the Christmas Mall today and tomorrow in the Civic Center.
The Christmas mall event sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce is in its 34th year and will feature vendor booths with boutique items, woodworks, holiday decor, yard art and more.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow. Admission for adults is $3, and children under 12 $2. Under school-age children will be able to get in for free.
Thank you to everyone that donated their time and services to this event(Parade),” Muos said. “It would not be possible without your generosity.”
