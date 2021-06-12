El Campo Public Works Utilities, led by Utilities Director Jerry Lewis, have attended to hundreds of service orders for sewer clogs so far this year.
That is an increase over the last few years, but still we are making strides in replacing old sewer mains that have outlived their projected life span.
The city has replaced thousands of feet of sewer mains in the past five years using the budgeted $400,000 each year and available additional grants to supplement replacement efforts. More replacements are scheduled for 2021.
So why do our citizens still have sanitary sewer issues?
El Campo has approximately 100 miles of sanitary mains and service lines. Many of them are in good shape, but we still have many miles of old lines to replace that experience Inflow and Infiltration (I/I) from rainwater seeping into broken cleanouts, lines and manholes.
Sanitary blockages are another issue and one of the main reasons is a pandemic-related problem – an increase in “flushable disinfectant wipes” and other related products, that really are not meant to be flushed at all.
These products are being flushed into the sanitary system. They twist into large clogs by combining with Fats, Oils and Grease or FOGS from cooking and washing.
FOGS will attach to them and congeal in sanitary lines and block service lines, mains and lift station pumps.
Crews have noticed an increase in these, along with some masks and rubber gloves that do not belong in our sanitary or storm drain sewer system. They create an unsightly and problematic situation for homeowners and El Campo Public Works.
Our wastewater system treats an average of 1.6 million gallons of sanitary sewer each day, and part of that process is removing non flushable products from our system before treatment can even begin.
That is accomplished by using a Bar Screen to separate and dispose of the solid wastes. This takes extra time, energy and labor to accomplish.
The public can help by only flushing what is meant to be in a sanitary system, the three P’s ... You know what they are.
As far as wipes, masks and gloves?
Put them in the trash can rather than the toilet.
– Kevin Thompson is the City of El Campo director of public works
